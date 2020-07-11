Three magical moments at the Festival d’été de Québec
The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, on the stage of the plains of Abraham in 2015.
July 9, 2020
Updated on July 11, 2020 4h22
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
In normal times, the music lovers have converged on the plains of Abraham at the end of the week to reconnect with Imagine Dragons, whose performance was interrupted by the storm last year, and Jack Johnson. It was without counting on the pandemic COVID-19, came to rocking the boat, causing the cancellation of the main events of summer, including the Festival d’été de Québec (FEQ). While the Plains and other sites in the FEQ will be deprived of music this year, the director-general of the event, Anne Hudon, and his programming director, Louis Bellavance, have thrown an eye in the rear view mirror to focus on three of their favourites in the last few years.
The Rolling Stones, July 15, 2015
There were people on the Plains to host the Rolling Stones in 2015. A lot of people. “We were not strong on the social distancing that evening, watches Louis Bellavance. It does not circulate, it became uncomfortable. But this was quite a moment.”
The programmer advance without discomfort, the Stones did “not high” on his list of priorities at this time. If he describes himself as a big fan, he was not in a hurry to bring the band of Mick Jagger in the capital. “I have seen them in the show very often,” he says. But at a time in the early 2000s, I have seen them and I promised myself that this was the last time. 10 shows, it was two disappointments on three of them. To be Keith [Richards] was not there, or [Mick] Jagger was in the air in exasperation. There were good nights and bad nights. I said to myself : “do you not like it, you love them too.” I didn’t run to the Stones.”
In 2015, the FEQ has nevertheless increased its programming budget to be able to welcome the tour and Zip Code of the grandfathers of the rock. “These old bands have cycles, resumes Louis Bellavance. There are periods where they are in good shape. Sometimes, they will create new and interesting material and you will see that it is past something. Maybe you was tired of them, and you realize that there is still gas in there. But at times, the tank is empty. It is a hit-and-miss, you don’t know what you’re going to have.”
In this July evening, on the big stage of the Plains, the bet has been paying for the FEQ. “This tour was relatively good for the Stones, watches Louis Bellavance. They have had good nights and not so good. But that night, they were imperial. As soon as the first chords, they were there. That evening, we had one of the best shows of the Stones that I’ve seen. And it was ours. It was here.”