Three major accidents in the Gaspé
Share
July 23, 2020 9h32
Share
Three major accidents in the Gaspé
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
Three major accidents occurred on the roads of the Gaspé region, on Wednesday. A woman is still in a serious condition to the hospital, where there are fears for his life.
To 17: 30, a car traveled off the road on the boulevard Forillon, Gaspé. The car has done barrels before finding himself on the roof. The two passengers were transported to a hospital to treat serious injuries after having been raised out of the vehicle with the jaws of life.
The driver, a man in his thirties, is in a stable condition while the female passenger, in his twenties, still battling for his life. The SQ believes that alcohol could be involved and they will send a reconstructionist at the scene of the accident in order to clarify the circumstances.
Route 132 was closed for a good part of the night, but is now re-opened to traffic.
Earlier in the day, around 11: 15 a.m., a motorcyclist tried overtaking on route 132 at the height of the path of Bougainville, at Percé. It would be in a collision with a pickup truck before losing control of his vehicle and swerve. The man has sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital, but we aren’t afraid for his life.
Then, at 14h20, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has stepped in to an accident on route 198 in Murdochville. A vehicle went off the road, injuring seriously both of its occupants. They would, however, be out of danger.