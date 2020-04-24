Three new cases of COVID-19 in the Gaspé and Îles
The public health Directorate of the Gaspésie and Îles-de-la-Madeleine reported three cases of infection with the COVID-19 Thursday, bringing to 149 the total since the beginning of the pandemic.
Two of these cases are linked to the outbreak of the IGA supermarkets to Paspébiac and New Richmond. The number of cases of this tree epidemiological amounted to 21.
The third case of the day is linked to the outbreak of the Manor of havre de Maria, a private residence for the elderly at the origin 77 of the regional case. For the eighth day in a row, is not reported of death in the region.
There remain three cases of hospitalization, including one case in the intensive care, to Rimouski, the centre designated for the Gaspé peninsula. In addition, four cases disclosed in the balance sheet for Wednesday, have finally been linked to IGA supermarkets to Paspébiac and New Richmond.
They were still under investigation Wednesday. Two of the eight cases of the day are not always linked to an outbreak known. The number of people in containment preventive because of the outbreak of the markets IGA is $ 25.