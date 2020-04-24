Three new cases of COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
The Residence of St. Joseph, where work some of the employees infected health network of the Gaspé peninsula.
21 April 2020, 15h37
Share
Three new cases of COVID-19 in the Gaspé peninsula and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Gilles Gagné
The Sun
Share
MARIA – The Gaspé and the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, count three additional cases of infection with the COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the regional total to 138 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the three cases, one is related to the cluster epidemiological IGA supermarkets to Paspébiac and New Richmond, for a total of 15. The other two cases are associated with clusters known.
A new enumeration of employees of the health with the coronavirus brings the account to 31, compared to 21 Sunday. This latter count includes an adjustment totaling more than two days. Twelve of these employees work for the Centre for integrated health and social services. Most of the others infected are employed in the Mansion of the haven, a private residence for retirees of Maria, of which the cluster consists of 75 cases.
The region doesn’t lament death Tuesday, and three more patients are now cured, for a total of 36. There have been six deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic. Three patients are still hospitalized in Rimouski, including one to intensive care.
On the other hand, Nathalie Arsenault, owner of depanneur Petro-Canada Beautiful evening, Saint-Simeon, reported to have been contaminated by the COVID-19. His business remains open, but stopping the meal service.