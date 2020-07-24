Three new cases of COVID-19 in the National Capital
Among the three new cases were reported on the territory, a new case from the Auberge aux Trois Pignons.
23 July 2020 16: 56
Updated at 17h19
Leah Harvey
The Sun
The CIUSSS of the National Capital recorded, Thursday afternoon, three new cases of COVID-19 on its territory. There are, however, no new deaths.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region of the Capitale-Nationale region there are a total of 1916 people infected with the COVID-19 of which 1649 were now healed.
In the hospitals of the National Capital, there are always two hospitalizations related to the COVID-19, but no to the intensive care unit.
The balance sheet’s cumulative CIUSSS of the National Capital there are still 193 deaths. No new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
Chaudière-Appalaches
The CIUSSS Chaudière-Appalaches, stated, meanwhile, on Thursday, a new case active on its territory. The official number of confirmed cases climbs, therefore, to 531. A total of 517 people, however, are restored.
No hospitalization is related to the COVID-19 in the hospitals of Chaudière-Appalaches.
The region has eight deaths since the start of the pandemic.