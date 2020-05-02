Three new positive cases of COVID-19 in eastern ontario
Still no fatalities reported in connection with the COVID-19 in eastern ontario since the early days of the crisis.
May 1, 2020 20h19
Updated at 21h04
Ani-Pink Deschatelets
The balance of the number of positive cases of the COVID-19 increases of three new cases Friday indicates the health Bureau of eastern Ontario, bringing the total to 94.
Sixty-two cases of the COVID-19 are reported in the united Counties of Prescott and Russell, 18 cases in the united Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, as well as 14 cases in the region of Cornwall, according to the latest update of the BSEO.
The priority remains the reviews in a block of houses long-term care where are housed the people most at risk, ” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, medical officer of health to the BSEO. The Bureau confirms that seven care homes where the risk of contagion was greater, were tested massively throughout the last week. He says that three of the seven care facilities tested have already received the results and no reported cases.
The BSEO is still awaiting the results of the other four institutions. He plans to continue and complete his series of tests in the nursing homes in the next 10 to 15 days, as required by the provincial government, before starting the examinations in residences for retirees. Approximately 35 institutions of retirement in eastern ontario will be added as well to the institutions to be tested, said Dr. Roumeliotis.
He also invited the population to remain vigilant so that the curve community remains rather stable on its territory. “It must be still a little patient for the next few weeks. I want to ensure that our cases do not wish to climb in the community. The more we can control the contagion in a community, the more it’s going to be difficult for the virus to go into care homes to attack the most vulnerable,” adds Dr.
Still no fatalities reported in connection with the COVID-19 in eastern ontario since the early days of the crisis and 52 of the 94 cases are considered resolved.