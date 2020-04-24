Three officers of the Ottawa police was arrested by the RCMP
April 23, 2020 10h37
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – Three officers of the Ottawa police Service (OPS) and four residents of the city have been arrested for their alleged participation in a scheme breach of trust, fraud, and vol.
One of the police officers would have to provide unauthorized access to police databases confidential.
All of the suspects have been interviewed by investigators. The royal Canadian mounted police (RCMP) said that three of them, including a police officer, remain in prison pending further judicial proceedings launched against them.
The RCMP says the criminal investigation company last July in collaboration with the ottawa police service has identified employees of the police force which had acted in concert with operators specific to the industry, tow trucks in the Ottawa area and provided information on accidents of vehicles for remuneration.
RCMP investigators say they have discovered evidence of other criminal offences as their investigation progressed.
One of the members of the Ottawa police Service who was arrested is the officer in Hussein Assaad, 44 years old, it is still held. He faces a litany of charges: abuse of trust, secret commissions, obstruction of justice, for providing unauthorized access to police databases to be confidential, and of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and a volume
Officers Kevin Putinski, age 32, and Andrew Chronopoulos, 38 years old, are suspected of abuse of confidence and secret commissions. The agent Putinski is also accused of fraud under $5,000.
The other people charged are Jason Ishraki, 33 years; Veronika Ishraki, 56 years old, and Marwan Sablani, 49 years of age. They are facing charges similar.
Like the agent Assaad, Jason Ishraki and Marwan Sablani are also in custody pending their bail hearing. Kevin Putinski, Andrew Chronopoulos and Veronika Ishraki were released on their own recognizance and will appear before the Court of Ottawa at a later date.
The RCMP says that search warrants have been obtained for five residences of Ottawa, as well as to an area closely defined in terms of a place of work of the SPO.
The chief of the Ottawa Police service, Peter Sloly, says that the criminal charges are very serious. It ensures that the allegations do not reflect the integrity of the individual members of the SPO.
The RCMP added that the investigation into this case continues.