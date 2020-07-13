Three players of the Canadian would have caught the COVID-19
Photo: Graham Hughes The canadian Press
At least three players of the Montreal canadiens would have contracted the COVID-19, according to the information of “The Athletic”. (file photo)
According to the journalist of The Athletic, Arpon Basu, of at least three players of the Montreal Canadien would have been declared positive at the COVID-19.
The information obtained would come from the sources of the NHL.
Contacted by The canadian Press, the Canadian however did not wish to comment on the new, conforming to the policy of the national League to this topic.
Earlier Sunday, the director general of the Montreal canadiens, Marc Bergevin, announced that the team had heard with striker Max Domi to wait for a period of seven to ten days before determining whether he will join his teammates for the start of Phase 3, in the context of the revival of the season of the national hockey League.
In a press release, the team explained that the two parties involved are deemed to be more responsible, considering the medical problem of Domi, who suffers from diabetes of type-1, take the time to assess the situation and make the best decision for his health, at the end of this period.
The forward, a native of Winnipeg, has collected 17 goals and 27 helpers in 71 games in 2019-2020.
The phase 3 plan to return to the game of the NHL will begin on Monday 13 July 2020, at the Bell sports Complex in Brossard.
The revival of the season must be started with eight series qualifying best-of-five match between the 1st and the 9th of August. In this series, the qualifying heat, the Canadian crossed the iron with the Pittsburgh Penguins, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Saturday night, the Canadian was announced as defender Karl Alzner had decided not to participate in phases 3 and 4, which includes the series qualifying against the Penguins.
The Canadian has not given details about the decision to Alzner.