Three questions to Paul Litherland
Paul Litherland
Paul Litherland exhibited until the 9th of August a series of photos at the Agnes Etherington art centre,Kingston, Ontario. Titled B-Side Agnes Etherington, it reveals the upside of the works of their collection… The artist answered a few questions.
By photographing the reverse side of these tables, have you made any discoveries ?
This project began when I was asked to photograph a Rembrandt recently acquired. On the back, I had noticed traces added over time, labels, traits of crayons to the wax or chalk,… The back of a table is a surface that is much more “active” than the front, with marks left by several hands : auctioneers, framers, conservators, collection managers, artist… on The back of some of the works can even be found in the chloroplast or cardboard. I’ve always been amazed to see how the works are treated as both precious jewelry and as simple objects.
Discoveries on the frames ?
For this series, I photographed part of the front, to include it on the sides of the works. This gives a reference to the original that there was not in my first series made with the collection of the galerie Leonard and Bina Ellen art gallery of Concordia University. I then learned that the fake frames are made of basswood or poplar, the wood more neutral.
Have you noticed any changes of title or artist name ?
Yes, for example, on the back of a table, we find the name Rottenhammer, but its attribution is not conclusive. According to the catalog, it is a Spanish artist unknown.