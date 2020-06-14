Three suspects accused of attacking an ex-policeman and his mother

June 13, 2020

The ex-investigator Pietro Poletti was attacked by three people at his residence in the borough of LaSalle.

June 13, 2020 20h57

Vincent Larouche

The Press

Daniel Renaud

The Press

Three men have appeared in court Saturday to face a series of criminal charges in connection with the assault of a former police officer, specialist of the mafia and his mother 87 years of age. It is a license plate loose, which would have drawn the attention on the suspects during their flight.

Louis-Simon Jacques, 30, of East Bolton, Sandel Stone, 18, of Montreal, and Yadley Deutz Saint-Jean, 23 years old, from Montreal, are kept in detention for the moment. They are accused of possession of a semi-automatic weapon charge, death threats, unlawful confinement, unlawful entry and armed assault against the former police officer from the SPVM Pietro Poletti. They are also accused of assaulting the mother of Mr. Poletti.

A survey release will take place at a later date for the three suspects.

