Three young children dead and seven injured in a road accident in tractor
July 2, 2020 6: 44
Updated 7h14
Jean-Philip Denoncourt
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The incident involving a farm tractor that occurred Wednesday evening in Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, in Montérégie, displays Thursday, a tragic toll.
Three children aged less than 5 years have lost the life and seven people were injured, including three other children who suffer serious injuries, but we no longer fear for life.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) adds that four adults were also injured and that two of them are in a critical condition at the hospital. The other two suffer only minor injuries.
It is not known if there are family links between all these people.
The accident happened shortly before 19h on the rang Sainte-Anne. It seems that the farm tractor which was travelling towards the north, carried in the shovel of the front of the vehicle, pieces of wood, and ten people.
The officer Anik Lamirande, of the Sûreté du Québec, said that for some unknown reason, all the persons were suddenly ejected from the scoop. The SQ is not yet known if the crash was caused by a collision between the tractor and another vehicle, if there has been a swerve or if the vehicle has been hampered by an object on the road.
The driver of the tractor, an elderly man in his thirties, has been placed under arrest; the abuse of alcohol could be involved in this drama.
He was taken to a police station for questioning. The SQ is expected to appear in court later Thursday, possibly by video.
The exact nature of the accusations should be brought against this man was not known Thursday morning.
The officer Lamirande points out that it is forbidden for people to take place in the shovel of a tractor in motion.
Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge is a small, rural town located about twenty kilometres south-east of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.