Through ProZorro can be manipulated trades, and the chamber
The accounting chamber conducted audit of state-owned enterprises.
Electronic trading system “ProZorro.Sale” has a complex system of information protection, leading to unauthorized interference and breach of confidentiality. Such conclusions the audit chamber has set out in the report audit of the use and disposition of property GP “Prozora.Sale.”
“Nobody checks whether bidders affiliates whether they have shared the organizers. Nobody checks whether the company can enforce the contract whether it has the background and resources if she has signs of fictitiousness”, – listed the Director of special projects scientific-technical center “Psyche” Gennady Ryabtsev in comments UBR.ua.
The audit also testified that had illegal income in the amount of UAH 29 million and reasonable expenses totaling 7 million.
The chamber noted that in accordance with normative legal acts the company was to deal only with auctions of small-scale privatization. The internal order “of Prozora” self-appointed himself administrator for regulation of property issues and large enterprises, such as “uz”, “Ukroboronprom”, “Ukrposhta”, etc.
The auditors also acknowledged that the economy has not given the company an asset for the implementation of profitable activities, and the authorized capital still amounts to 0$, contrary to the commercial code.
In addition, the Ministry has appointed head of state and has not concluded a contract with him, making it impossible to control. The total remuneration of the acting Director in the amount of 735 thousand UAH is committed in violation of the law.
