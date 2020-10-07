The authors of the experiment used heart rate monitors to analyze 4 dogs in various situations.

A recent experiment, carried out by the British company Canine Cottages, specializing in the rental of holiday homes for people with dogs, determined which actions of dogs show that they love their owners and how their body reacts to hugs and words of love from the humans.

As part of the research, its authors used heart rate monitors to analyze the heart rate of 4 dogs in various situations. Their average frequency was 67 beats per minute (bpm) during 7 days of supervision, but when the owners told them they wanted them, this figure increased by 46%, to 98 bpm, Metro reports. Meanwhile, when the owners hugged them, their heart rate dropped 23% to 52 bpm.

Likewise, human hearts themselves react to interactions with pets, the experiment indicated. In this way, their heart rate increased by 10.4%, when the owners met their dogs.

“It's amazing to see our dogs' heart rates go up when they are told they are loved, showing excitement, and down when they are hugged, showing satisfaction,” said Shannon Keary, campaign manager at Canine Cottages.

The authors of the research also listed the ways a dog can show love for its owner:

lick and kiss

snuggle close to him and lean in as if trying to hug him

greet

beg for attention

bring him his toys and entrust them to him

lie on your back

try to protect

skip

destroy the owner's things

get close when in pain

