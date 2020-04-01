Tied to a chair and threatened In England robbed the estate of the famous football player of “Arsenal” and “Chelsea”
In England he robbed the house of a former football player of London “Arsenal” and “Chelsea” Ashley Cole
According to a source, the robbers in balaclavas and camouflage fatigues broke into the house through the back door. It is reported that the attackers threatened Cole and tied him to a chair, but the former player refused to comment on this information.
Robbers took away jewellery and other valuables, then disappeared. The amount of damages was not disclosed. Currently, police are investigating the incident.
Ashley Cole played in the English “Arsenal”, “crystal Palace”, “Chelsea”, “Derby”, Italian “Roma” and “Los Angeles galaxy” from the United States. In August 2019, Cole announced his retirement.