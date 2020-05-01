Tiff Macklem will become the next governor of the Bank of Canada
Photo: Sean Kilpatrick, The canadian Press
Tiff Macklem will replace Stephen Poloz as governor of the Bank of Canada.
The minister of Finance Bill Morneau named Tiff Macklem as the new governor of the Bank of Canada.
The dean of the business school of the University of Toronto is a former senior deputy governor of the bank.
The bank controls the supply of monetary of the country, trying to sustain the economic growth and stability while keeping inflation at a low rate.
The governor’s statements about the economy and the financial system to establish trends and are able to move markets.
The mandate of the current governor Stephen Poloz will expire next month.
More details will follow.