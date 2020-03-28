Tina won with their talent heart of the Italian tenor and Grammy-nominated
Vittorio grigolo wanted to record with artist collaboration.
Last Sunday on “Golos country”, which airs on the TV channel “1+1”, the first of the four esters “knockout” anniversary season of the vocal project. Opened the release of star guest, a famous Italian tenor of the main theatres of the world, Grammy Nominee Vittorio grigolo.
To sing with him on stage is an honor for all of the world. Bruce Spreengsteen, Sting, Brian May think Vittorio first rock tenor. He sang the vocal on the main stage of the country’s immortal hit “the Show Must Go On”.
“This is my first visit to Ukraine, and I am very impressed. For me it was a pleasant surprise to hear young singers with fresh voices and strong, and I noticed their huge desire to work and sing really well. Because singing is not only voice. It is still hard work, intelligence and artistry.
In Ukraine there is a good school. Speech on “Golos country” as a guest reminded me, as I have in the past year has been a jury member of “AMICI”, a similar show in Italy. I was interested to see and compare the levels. I am pleasantly surprised participants of the project with amazing vocal abilities. The show looks fashionable, the project is a success and recognition. I wish the participants to go for their goals and become sought after artists and professionals”, commented Vittorio grigolo.
The singer admitted that he was particularly struck by his coach show Tina Karol: “I was pleasantly surprised by the wonderful voice of Tina Karol. I hope we get to do together a beautiful song, woven from the Italian school of sound and the Ukrainian ability to reach the hearts of everyone”.
We will remind, in the first episode of “knockouts” were the names of the quarterfinalists team MONATIK who will fight for the victory in the air. This is a multi-instrumentalist from the orphanage Sergei Ashapatov, which is “Knockouts” sang Sting — “Roxanne”; the modern Hutsul from the Carpathian mountains, Sergey novel, surprised by the new sound of Ukrainian folk song “Nese Galya water”, executed in the style of R’n’b; backing vocalist МОNАТИКа Lida Lee, who lit the stage, performing the hit Christina Aguilera — “Fighter” and a cover of the vocalist from Kharkov Melun Pass, who performed the song Linda — “Little fire.”
Viewers will find 3 more seasons of “knockouts”, and this Sunday, 29 March at 21:00 on TV channel “1+1” for advancing to the live shows will be competing singers from the team of Dan Balan.