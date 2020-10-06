The five-time world champion is preparing to play the Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 with a mega team.

The coach of Brazil, Tité, today completed the roster for the debut in the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, on Friday at home against Bolivia, with the arrival of the last nine called up, including the Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho and the Real Madrid players Casemiro and Rodrygo.

In the morning, Coutinho, Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon), Alex Tellex (Manchester United) and Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin) joined, cited to replace the injured Gabriel Jesús.

At noon, the list was finally completed with the arrival of Casemiro, Rodrygo, Danilo (Juventus) and the Liverpool players from England Fabinho and Roberto Firmino.

“The squad is already complete and now we have to focus on the game with Bolivia. The most important thing is to put our heads in that,” Casemiro said, according to the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) on its official website.

The players, among which the star Neymar stands out (partner of Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi at Paris Saint Germain in France), train at the Comari Farm, a property located in the city of Teresópolis.

The only one who has been working differently is striker Richarlison, with a blow to the ankle after Saturday's game between his team, Everton, and Brighton, for the English league.

In the debut, Brazil will host Bolivia on Friday at the Arena in São Paulo (the delegation will travel from Rio de Janeiro on Thursday) and four days later it will visit Peru in Lima.