To a funeral virtual

The co-Operative funeral of the Two Banks will test its new equipment to broadcast Sunday at 11am, this will be a live concert. The appointment will serve as the launch for its offering of webcasting.
May 24, 2020 4: 00
Updated at 14h34
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Since the beginning of the pandemic, all businesses are being reinvented. The ways of doing business have been revised to continue at maximum activity while avoiding the contacts. Funeral homes are no exception.
“We is equipped with the necessary equipment in our rooms to re-transmit the ceremonies live. They occur in private with the relatives, but it does not abandon the family far away and friends of the deceased”, explains the managing director of the co-operative David Emond.
If everything is functional, Mr Emond and his team will embark on the organization of funeral ceremonies virtual. Some family members may attend, while the rest of the entourage will be looking at the screen.
“To test our equipment and our way of doing things, if there are any hiccups, we didn’t want it to fall on a family. They do not need it. Then we organized a mini concert in an informal format, in order to provide at the same time a moment to the bereaved families.”
“This is an opportunity that is conducive to reverence for the people who have lost a loved one, take time to think. We will test the system’s capabilities and to know the quality of the transmission for those who were reluctant to use this as a way to commemorate the life of a loved one,” adds David Emond
The objective is first and foremost to provide an alternative for families to commemorate the death of a loved one. The co-op is not of the opinion that its ceremonies virtual will replace the day of the funeral that we all know.
“It is waiting for the opportunity to gatherings major. By then, it was important to put them into action in order to walk through grief. Find ways to solidarize, to keep the social fabric until they can be together.”
A mourning to do
The cooperative has thus innovated, it was more important to accompany the families in mourning in a different way, rather than to refer to later.
“We are told to put Québec on the break, but the mourning can’t pause it. Families have a way to go. The mourning lasts for a longer time. The funeral is to be aware that the person has died, to pay tribute to him, it serves us to let go, to let go”, expressed David Emond.
Gatherings of 100 people in a funeral home, Mr. Emond believes that he won’t see it before long.
“It will perhaps take a year before this is possible. It is an opportunity to connect with the real needs of the bereaved, a little out of the traditional recipes. Focus on what are actually being used for the funeral. It must not be lost sight of. These new ideas… this is not just to offer gadgets at the mode, it is necessary that it is useful for the work of mourning. We want to do things for the right reason, to support our members.”
The team of the co-op think that what they propose can meet the needs of some families, in order to allow them to move forward, begin to turn the page. Each story is different, each person reacts differently to the loss of a loved one.
“It is very difficult, but the people have a resilience unsuspected in front of the situation. Already, a loss is extremely difficult to live with, this incapacity to be able to feel the human warmth, it adds a weight that is very large. It continues to offer solutions as a function of the evolution of the déconfinement. We will resume the service at the beginning of June with constraints severe enough. It is up to each family to decide if it suits them.”
In addition to all of this new equipment distribution, the cooperative has set up a chat system on the website. It allows you to answer all the questions surrounding the pandemic and the funeral services. We also find on the website a range of resources to support grieving, including a guide to rituals.
The partners, caterers and florists, are also involved in the comfort of the bereaved families. “We had the idea to inspire a practice of the years 50-60. When someone dies in the village, the neighbors took turns during the week to go to bring prepared meals for her family. Through our online shop, we launched the ability to deliver meals or flowers…”
