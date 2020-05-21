To a season 2020 hurricane “above normal” in the Atlantic
Photo: NOAA/RAMMB / Agence France-Presse
It is anticipated that three to six hurricanes of category 3 or higher.
The season 2020 hurricanes will likely be “above normal” in the Atlantic, with a forecast of three to six hurricanes of category 3 or higher, were announced Thursday, the weather service americans.
“There’s a 60% probability of a season above normal,” said at a press conference call Neil Jacobs, head of the u.s. Agency for ocean observation and atmospheric (NOAA).
This season 2020 could be “extremely active,” he added, with six to ten hurricanes expected in the Atlantic, of which three to six could reach category 3 or more, carrying winds of at least 178 km/h.
The season lasts officially from June 1 to November 30. The annual average is six hurricanes, including three major.
The possible evacuation operations may be disrupted this year by the epidemic of Covid-19 and the measures of distance physical.
The number of places in shelters “will necessarily be reduced” because of these imperatives health, explained Carlos Castillo, head of the federal Agency for emergency management (Fema).
“It is recommended to find, where possible, family or friends outside of the areas hit by a hurricane) or hotels outside of the evacuation zone “, he added.