To be a leader in times of crisis
The prime minister François Legault has a style that is simple, direct, empathetic, according to Joseph Facal, a professor at HEC Montréal.
With the shutdown of several sectors of the economy, the pandemic will force the thinking around options for business recovery : restart or re-invent ? In a series of four texts, which started on Wednesday, The Duty is associated with the journal Management and publishing parts of a special folder on these crucial issues. Today : what are the qualities of leaders who know how to overcome the crisis ?
They are at the head of a government or a company, leaders must confront enormous challenges when arise the storms. Even without knowing all the data of a problem, they need to make decisions quickly in complex.
In the spring of 2020, the COVID-19 has struck Quebec and many countries in the world : educational institutions and shops non-essential are closed, telework for the masses of employees and executives, population confined to the house… In a time of crisis as in times of war, the reaction of human instinct is often to turn to a leader, an angel that will show the path to follow and give direction. Winston Churchill and general de Gaulle during the Second world War, are good examples. More modestly and on a different scale, it will be remembered of the tandem formed by Lucien Bouchard, then premier of Québec, and by André Caillé, president of Hydro-Québec at the time, during the ice storm of January 1998.
But beyond these patterns of the past, what it leaders today — politicians, bosses of large or small businesses, managers — who are struggling to keep the ship afloat ? What qualities, what skills, and what skills does it take to mobilize its troops ?
In difficult times, people need a clear sense of direction, no debates or conflicts
— Taïeb Hafsi
Thought leadership
The good leader in time of crisis is not the one who sits at the top of the pyramid decision-making, concentrating all the powers in his hands, far from it ! According to Thierry Pauchant, professor in the Department of management at HEC Montréal and author of several books, the best formula resides in the cell of crisis : “Composed of people from several walks of life, it gives the diversity of viewpoints necessary to make informed decisions “, he explains.
Once the cell has analyzed the situation and proposed solutions, the leader intervenes to decide and to choose the direction to take. He then becomes a spokesperson. “But he still must choose the good !” says Mr. Pauchant. Because it will not only inspire confidence and answer questions, but also to show empathy and compassion towards the suffering of others.
“The best leader is the one who, initially, combines of experts of different disciplines — for example, health, the economy, etc — then that is positioned as an arbitrator. It is a model, reassuring. In difficult times, people need a clear sense of direction, not of debate or conflict, ” says dr. Taïeb Hafsi, professor of the Chair of management – strategy and society HEC Montreal.
The good leader in time of crisis is also the one who shows concern for the well-being of others and who demonstrate emotional intelligence, considers Céline Bareil, a professor in the Department of management at HEC Montréal. This is what we call the leadership servant, or servant leadership. “The leader of this type is concerned with the population and understands what she is going through. He demonstrated leadership, benevolent, adapts quickly to new realities, and is a positive role model that we want to follow, ” she says.
Optimistic without being unrealistic, this leader is reassuring and surrounds himself with a team that feeds in facts and evidence, which gives it a solid credibility. He also knows how to listen to diverse opinions, which helps to build a coherent discourse, and that makes sense. “In crisis management, do not procrastinate. After consulting with his team, the leader must be able to make a final decision, ” says the professor.
However, to make informed decisions in an emergency situation, and confusion is certainly not an easy thing, is Taïeb Hafsi. “Because of the uncertainty, those who have worked with the first — the chinese authorities in the case of the pandemic of sars coronavirus — have a significant influence on the measures adopted by the other countries affected. It is a phenomenon of mimetic, where the initial responses have had a marked effect on the standard behavioural other. China has taken draconian measures, which have impressed and frightened, and most countries have followed suit without necessarily doing strategic analysis “, note-t-il.
In such a context, the qualities of the leader are, therefore, the courage and the ability to keep a cool head to not let the emotions – particularly fear, whether his own or that of the population – influence on decision-making.
In addition, when one is in unfamiliar territory, it is preferable not only to advance in small steps, but also to take into account all the dimensions of the problem. In the case of the COVID-19, it was necessary to consider the impact of health, economic and social crisis. “To manage a complex system, we can apply two methods. Either we make radical choices – as in the case of war or disaster – centralizing the powers, and forcing everyone to obey or apply decisions are incremental, which allow to learn, to adjust and adapt. In Québec, we have opted for a combination of these two approaches, ” says dr. Taïeb Hafsi.
In hindsight, one notes that the leader must also pass through the successive stages during a crisis. There are usually five, says Joseph Facal, a professor in the Department of management at HEC Montréal. “During the first phase, it is necessary to quickly give the meaning, determine the nature of the crisis. Then, the leader must make decisions and coordinate them, and then, in the third step, he must develop a meaning. In other words, it must formulate a convincing narration, manipulate symbols, etc., This is a delicate balance to find : it is necessary to tell the truth, but knowing that you can’t necessarily say everything, ” says Joseph Facal.
Fourth step : overcoming the crisis. “The authorities decide that it is back to normal. In the case of the COVID-19, this path is fraught with pitfalls. If we advance too quickly, we risk a new outbreak, but if we wait too much, the population will become impatient and will follow less instructions. Caution is called for in order to find the right mix, ” warns Joseph Facal. Finally, the fifth and final step, the lessons to be learned from the crisis, in order to prepare well… on to the next ! “This is the time to recall the good shots and how you overcame the difficulties, because it helps to build a sense of collective efficacy,” stresses Céline Bareil.
Mobilize and rejuvenate
Throughout this process, so that decisions are translated into concrete actions, it is necessary that the teams remain mobilized. To achieve this, Thierry Pauchant recommended that give them the power and responsibility : “It is essential that they feel like stakeholders in the search for solutions. This is the technique applied by the government of Quebec. On the other side of the border, the american president, he mobilizes by authoritarianism, by the threat and by fear “, he remarked.
For Céline Bareil, the engagement is based on good listening and communication frequent and consistent : “Even when it must make difficult decisions, the leader explains the reasons why he does it, which enhances adhesion. He also expresses his gratitude and his pride, he emphasizes the efforts made. We have a good example when the prime minister of Quebec thanks regularly to our guardian angels “, she says.
Arduous and complex, the role of the leader, therefore, requires work on several fronts at once. How do you relax despite the storm, so that one must assume the responsibilities overwhelming ? Professor Bareil believes that a healthy lifestyle is the key : sleep well, eat well, take time for yourself, exercise, afford small pleasures, etc ” Meditation, singing, dancing, and yoga are all good ways to maintain her physical and mental health. And, most importantly, there is regular days of leave to land. After all, even the prime minister does not hesitate to take a break ! “she concludes.
A boost of kata
The kata, you know ? The basic idea is to adopt certain behaviors and to establish routines specific to develop the scientific thinking. “In front of a complex problem, it is necessary to adapt and adjust continually. With the kata, it is necessary first to give a challenge, then understanding the current situation, set a short term goal, to distinguish the obstacles and finally take the action, ” says Sylvain Landry, professor, Department of operations management and logistics at HEC Montreal.
Mr. Landry adds that it recognises elements of the kata in the method adopted by the prime minister François Legault, but not only there : it is also within the companies that had to reinvent itself and to rapidly redirect their activities. “In times of crisis, the danger is to launch everywhere at the same time and move in an intuitive manner. Kata, on the contrary, is based on scientific thinking. He is doing experiments to learn, establish a common goal to which everyone will adhere, and to which the members of the team will direct their efforts, which will help to build an organizational memory “, said Mr. Landry. No doubt about it : in a few years, the COVID-19 is going to be a beautiful school !
The archetypes of the management
The health crisis currently has a magnifying glass effect : it emphasizes the character traits of the people, writes Joseph Facal, a professor in the Department of management at HEC Montréal. “The prime minister François Legault has a style that is simple, direct, empathetic. He has surrounded himself with good collaborators. For his part, the prime minister Justin Trudeau appears alone, is more distant from the ground. He reads the texts prepared ahead of time for his press briefings “, analysis-t-it. As for the turbulent Donald Trump, not surprisingly, he is a picky eater, imperial, and his actions are erratic, are far from reassuring. “But we can not detach the leaders of the specific characteristics of their countries “, notes Mr. Facal.
For its part, Marine Agogué, an associate professor in the Department of management at HEC Montréal, noted that the trio formed by prime minister François Legault, the national director of public Health, Horacio Arruda, and by the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, illustrates the three major archetypes of management. “The premier practice management, traditional or organic. It relies on collective values, its experience. He speaks in the name of the group, it is very authentic in his feelings, ” she said.
The style of the minister of Health would rather the management formal or technical. Danielle McCann is based on his knowledge and perfect mastery of his records. “It is a type of management that often favour women. They build their credibility on qualifications and skills. It is a way of countering the discrimination to positions of power and gain legitimacy, ” said Marine Agogué.
Dr. Arruda, it embodies the management charismatic : “He is very eloquent, he has the ability to project images and symbols, the famous Portuguese tarts, for example. He knows how to make visions inspiring, ” stresses the professor. These three models of management complement each other harmoniously and also have the advantage of finding a resonance in a wider audience.