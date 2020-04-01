To Exactly shot the chief Gosgeokadastra
The Deputy chief of GU Gosgeokadastra Rivne region 32-year-old Ilya Karpov found shot dead April 1 in his house in Rivne. About it reports a press-service of the police.
According to preliminary data, the body of a man found his cousin in the building on the street Chornovil. Half price found in the living room of the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, and next to it a hunting rifle.
On the given fact initiated pre-trial investigation under part 1 of article 115 UK of Ukraine (premeditated murder with a mark of suicide). It is judicial-medical examination to find out the cause of death of Karpov. The weapons were seized for examination. At present militiamen establish all causes and circumstances. The deceased officer had a wife and young son.