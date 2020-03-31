To purchase Cerato and not to soar brains: Why is KIA Seltos you can take a sedan and stay in the win?
To take a “Celtos” only because ground clearance is a big mistake, because motorists have already seen how “Korean” manifests itself on the roads.
Despite the fact that KIA Seltos was launched on the Russian market with a major scandal involving the broken variator, our drivers, apparently, about this situation already managed to forget – not otherwise explain why the Korean crossover anyone continues to buy.
Meanwhile, the Russians also forget that alternatives for KIA Seltos – more than enough, even within the model range of the Korean brand. We are talking about a KIA Cerato, which in the Russian market is sold at a price of 1.1-1.5 million rubles, which is 500 000 rubles cheaper than the “top” performance of a new crossover.
Externally, the sedan at least looks no worse – there is not seen “borrowing” some elements of the exterior of the Range Rover, in front of the KIA Seltos, and head optics Cerato – the point recognized by the owners on relevant forums, which forced them to make a choice in favor of “Koreans”. Slanted headlights, a rapid silhouette, successful back with red led strip – 1.5 million rubles, these solutions do not call bored.
In addition, the trunk of the KIA Cerato 502 liters in 69 liters bigger than the KIA Seltos – an impressive result, as for the sedan. Ground clearance 160 mm enough Korean cars, to boldly go where passing modern crossovers, at least have the same Skoda Karoq with the same ground clearance.
If there is a choice between the KIA Seltos and other cars, it is better to make a choice in favor of the Cerato and not to soar brains. The projection of the display in the car is not as broken variator – only reliable “aspirated” 2-liter and the classic “automatic”.