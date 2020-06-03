To recognize excellence in a student… at its doorstep
High School of the Seigneury at Beauport has decided to highlight the excellence of Virginia Ruest… at its doorstep.
June 1, 2020
Updated at 21h49
To recognize excellence in a student… at its doorstep
Leah Martin
The Sun
In pandemic times, proms, ceremonies, and awarding of scholarships are cancelled due to the ban on gatherings. High School of the Seigneury at Beauport has therefore decided to highlight the excellence of a student, emeritus… at its doorstep.
With 94,69 % of the overall average for the school year 2018-2019, Virginia Ruest is the recipient of the academic medal of the Governor general of Canada, her high school this year. This prestigious award, which highlights the academic excellence across the country, normally comes with a ceremony worthy of the name, but the one that took place on the 1st of June in a small street in the district Beauport was no doubt much more moving.
For the occasion, the director of the school, recently retired, Lise Breton, was accompanied by Sarah Bouchard, a teacher very involved in the life of the school and Marie Bastien, assistant director. The three women have come to videographers to capture the surprise, as well as friends of the young emeritus. After the loss of the balloons because of the wind and some communication issues, the show can begin.