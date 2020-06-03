To recognize excellence in a student… at its doorstep

| June 2, 2020 | News | No Comments

High School of the Seigneury at Beauport has decided to highlight the excellence of Virginia Ruest… at its doorstep.

June 1, 2020 19: 15

Updated at 21h49

Leah Martin

The Sun

In pandemic times, proms, ceremonies, and awarding of scholarships are cancelled due to the ban on gatherings. High School of the Seigneury at Beauport has therefore decided to highlight the excellence of a student, emeritus… at its doorstep.

With 94,69 % of the overall average for the school year 2018-2019, Virginia Ruest is the recipient of the academic medal of the Governor general of Canada, her high school this year. This prestigious award, which highlights the academic excellence across the country, normally comes with a ceremony worthy of the name, but the one that took place on the 1st of June in a small street in the district Beauport was no doubt much more moving.

For the occasion, the director of the school, recently retired, Lise Breton, was accompanied by Sarah Bouchard, a teacher very involved in the life of the school and Marie Bastien, assistant director. The three women have come to videographers to capture the surprise, as well as friends of the young emeritus. After the loss of the balloons because of the wind and some communication issues, the show can begin.

Virginia Ruest is the recipient of the academic medal of the Governor general of Canada from The secondary School of the Seigneury this year.

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

When Virginia opens the door, surprise to bed immediately on his face. “Well, I’m in pajamas,” she said, laughing as we handed him the medal. The parents and the director are a knowing smile : mission accomplished.

“I’m so happy. I have good friends and I am moved that they were there,” she said, tears in her eyes, reading the signs that her friends had made for the occasion. “I never expected so not that. It is a recognition for all the work that I have given in the past few years”.

The friends of Virginia Ruest have made signs for the occasion.

The Sun, Patrice Laroche

“It is very prestigious, so it was important that we organize something,” stresses Marie Bastien. This secondary school are also planning a gala virtual for its graduates who receive awards in connection with their course. “There will even be the personality COVID,” says Sarah Bouchard. “A person who has submitted all the work in time, which has helped others during the crisis”.

In the meantime everything back in order, Virginia Ruest continues to work hard in his program of natural sciences at the CÉGEP Champlain-St-Lawrence, where his notes are all also promising. “I am very interested in physics and I would really like it to travel, learn a new language,” she says with optimism.

Le Soleil

