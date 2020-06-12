To thank its employees, Loblaw will offer a more premium
Share
11 June 2020 14: 48
Updated at 16h24
Share
To thank its employees, Loblaw will offer a more premium
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL – as the déconfinement extends in Québec, the premium of $ 2 per hour that affect workers in the field of food begin to disappear.
These premiums of $ 2 per hour in the supermarkets in general need to come to an end on Saturday 13 June.
But on Thursday, the giant Loblaw has indicated that although the premium of $ 2 per hour available to its employees will indeed end on 13 June, it will once again offer a bonus of a thank you, in a single payment for its workers, who have been at the front at the height of the pandemic.
Loblaw will pay to its employees the equivalent of the amount of the premium for a period of two weeks, based on the average hours of work during the period of 14 weeks of the pandemic.
Loblaw points out that this “reward additional” cost $25 million.
The company Metro, The canadian Press was contacted before the announcement of Loblaw, in order to know if it would put an end to his bonus on the 13th of June, or the extend, has not wanted to know his intentions.
“We will not comment on this issue”, we-t-we just replied at Metro.
The canadian Press had not yet received a response from Sobeys (IGA), which at the time of writing these lines.
Olymel
At Olymel, Richard Vigneault, corporate communications, clarified that the premiums would end on June 22.
They were announced on the 24th of march, at the same time that several protection measures within the company, slaughter and food processing.
Mr. Vigneault says that “the vast majority” of the 15 000 employees of Olymel in Canada have benefited and for three months.
“The direction of Olymel think we should return to the conditions of the market. It was a considerable financial effort,” said Mr. Vigneault.
Unions
For its part, the main trade union in the sector, the Workers of the united food and commercial (UFCW) affiliated with the FTQ in Quebec, is disappointed that the employers of various sectors choose to stop paying the premium COVID-19 while the pandemic continues.
Besides, the UFCW had negotiated those bonuses, at the beginning of the pandemic.
The union of the UFCW estimates that the pandemic will have at least had the merit of raising the strategic importance of these workers in supermarkets, the retail trade and the food – workers who are too often in the shadows.