Today marks 44 years since the founding of Apple Inc
Exactly 44 years ago, April 1, 1976 Steve jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne officially registered the company Apple Computer Company. A few days later, Ronald Wayne left the company, received $800 in compensation, left work on the Apple I. This computer was the beginning of Apple from a small start-up to multibillion-dollar Corporation.
Wozniak left Apple in 1985, leaving Steve jobs at the helm. In the same year, was forced to resign and Steve jobs who founded the company NeXT, after which Apple began a black stripe. “Apple” Corporation was on the verge of bankruptcy, but returned in 1997, jobs saved the situation.
His return to the company marked the launch of the iMac G3, which brought Apple’s profit for the first time in a long time. From that moment began the history of the “same” Apple. For the iMac followed by the iPod, MacBook, iPhone, iPad. Each of these devices was to some extent revolutionary.
After the death of jobs in 2011, the head of the company became Tim cook. With that time came a lot of new, not less significant products such as Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod, increased diagonal display iPhone, expanded the family iPad. In addition to devices was presented a considerable number of online services: Apple News+ Apple TV+ Apple Arcade and Apple Music.
Apple, like most companies around the world, is experiencing not the best times due to pandemic coronavirus. A large part of retail stores the company closed in connection with sales of the devices fell dramatically. However, Apple has suffered several crises, and even in the current situation can not stop working on new products.