29 April 2020 14h53
Toes and coronavirus: be calm, says an expert
Jean-Benoit Legault
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The parents whose children would suddenly lesions strange in the toes or fingers should not automatically conclude that they have been infected by the coronavirus, warns an expert.
“We don’t have all the answers. It is thought that there may be an association (…) but there was no confirmation for the time, said dr. Chantal Bolduc, who is a dermatologist at the hospital Centre of the Université de Montréal.
“For the moment, the children are not symptomatic. So is it that they have the disease and that the appearance of lesions on the skin is something of late? It’s not more, we do not know. What we do know is that we have looked at whether the adults who have the COVID have these lesions, and the answer is no.”
Several items of information which circulate for a few days, testify to a possible association between the virus SARS-CoV-2 and the appearance, in some children, lesions bluish toes or the fingers and can be similar to frostbite.
It looks like on the permiose, said dr. Bolduc, a condition that doctors are sometimes met with in the spring when the kids are a little too in a hurry to remove their boots and freezing feet squishing in the puddles of cold water.
“It is not certain that this is a sign of the COVID, but we think yes because of the context, she said. We see a little more of the event than usual, there is no history of cold associated and it happens at the same time as the pandemic.”
That being said, she adds, the majority of children do not have a cough and fever: only the lesions on the toes and fingers.
“They are not sick, they have nothing, she said. From what has been reported up to now, this is something that seems quite benign. The children are not sick. It appears all of a sudden and it seems a little bit curious, the children are in good health, it goes away on its own in two to four weeks.”
Most of the children who present these lesions have not been screened for coronavirus. And for the majority of those that have been tested, the result was negative, stressed dr. Bolduc.
The cases remain relatively rare in Quebec, and information that circulate predominantly from Europe.
“We don’t want people to be alarmed to it, she concluded. If ever people saw it on their children, there is not necessarily to worry about. (…) If there are no other symptoms, if there is no fever or a cough, even if people call and want to be tested, for the time being this is not an indication to test.”