Tom Brady is excited at the idea of a new start
Photo: Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images via Agence France-Presse
Tom Brady doesn’t want just that Tampa Bay again worthy of mention. The winner of the six matches of the Super Bowl still has the thirst of any snag.
Absent from the playoffs since January 2008, the Buccaneers believe they have the support staff he needs.
“Everyone sees football a bit differently. This is how we see it all together, and how we can be on the same wave-length, said Brady on Tuesday, speaking for the first time since his arrival at the camp.
The veteran spoke, among others, the challenge of learning a new book of games for the first time in 19 years, and do so without the benefit of a normal routine in the off-season, due to the pandemic.
“My goal never changes : to be the best possible player for the team,” said Brady, during a videoconference.
Brady, who was 43 years old Monday, has signed a contract of $ 50 Million for two years as a free agent, after leading the Patriots to nine appearances at the Super Bowl, over the past 20 seasons.
At the request of Brady, coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht went for the tight end Rob Gronkowski, who ended a short retirement of one year.
The Bucs also have LeSean McCoy, nominated six times to the Pro Bowl. He has accepted a one-year contract after winning a Super Bowl with Kansas City, as a reservist.
Also present were the recipients of the renowned Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, O. J. Howard and Cameron Brate — by far the best collection of targets from Brady over 10 years.
“This is a good group of intelligent and hard working, mentioned Brady. Once again, this will be for us all to see how it works. “
With the closing of the training facilities of the NFL, Brady has taken a step ahead to know some of his teammates by organizing sessions in small groups, in a secondary school in the area.
Arians, who was 67 years old, has also worked with Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer.
“I think they all have the same quality to rally the others in their desire to defeat, said Arians. When they speak, everyone listens. It applies to Tom, that’s for sure. “
Jameis Winston led the NFL with 5109-yard aerial in the last year, gaining 33 passes affected. But it has also committed 30 interceptions, seven of which were returned for touchdowns.
Brady, the four-time most valuable player of the Super Bowl, never threw more than 14 interceptions in a season.
“The time line for all the world, has philosophized Brady. We’ll have to work as hard as possible. There is no game that I did not run, there is no defense that I have not seen. The question is, physically, are you still able to do the job ? I am very lucky that this is the case. “