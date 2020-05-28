Tom Cruise, interested in SpaceX and the international space Station
May 27, 2020 20h19
Marcia Dunn
Associated Press
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine, argues that there is already demand for launch with SpaceX, and that Tom Cruise is part of the interested parties.
“NASA is in talks with Tom Cruise and his team. We will do everything we can to make it a successful mission, including the opening of the international space Station.”
About the idea of a shoot with the space station, the founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, told CBS that NASA is in favor of anything that captures the imagination of the public.
Mr. Bridenstine stated that NASA had created this “commercial market” for SpaceX, Boeing and other private companies to attract other customers than the u.s. government.
Tom Cruise has played the role of the pilot of the Navy Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun, released in 1986. A result is expected on 23 December.
“The question is, “is there anything Tom Cruise can make a film that inspires the next generation of Elon Musk”. And if it can, then we are entirely in favour. NASA is fully invested,” said Mr. Bridenstine.
