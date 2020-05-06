Tom Cruise is going to shoot a movie in space
May 6, 2020 9h58
LOS ANGELES — The american actor Tom Cruise, 57 years, is expected to shoot a movie in space, aboard the international space Station, announced Tuesday, Nasa.
The us space agency is “excited” at the idea of working with the star of Top Gun for a film aboard the international space Station, has tweeted the director of Nasa, Jim Bridenstine, without any other precision. He welcomed this initiative, which will “inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists” for the “ambitious projects” of his organization.
The specialized site Deadline Hollywood was echoed during the week-end of rumors that the film project, adding that it would involve SpaceX, the company founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, boss of Tesla.
SpaceX and Nasa prepare a historic mission, planned for 27 may and, for the first time since 2011, the take-off astronauts into space since the United States and not aboard a Russian rocket. A rocket Falcon 9 of SpaceX is to carry a new capsule-Crew Dragon taking two american astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, to the international space Station.
Neither Elon Musk or SpaceX have confirmed their involvement in the film with Tom Cruise. Mr. Musk responded simply on Twitter to Mr. Bridenstine that the project “should be very fun”.
According to Deadline Hollywood, even though few details have filtered out on this project, it is not included in the series of successful films Mission : impossible. Because of the spread of the coronavirus, Paramount Pictures had announced at the end of February, the interruption of the production in Italy of the next installment of the series, the seventh, the output of which is scheduled for 23 July 2021.