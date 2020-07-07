Tom Hanks: Greyhound can serve as a lesson in dealing with the coronavirus
Tom Hanks is confident that <em>Greyhound </em>can serve as a lesson to viewers on how to behave in the face of adversity, even if it is a virus
Share
7 July 2020 9h56
Share
Tom Hanks: Greyhound can serve as a lesson in dealing with the coronavirus
Andrew Marszal
Agence France-Presse
LOS ANGELES — Tom Hanks has “the broken heart” that his new film war do so not in the cinemas because of the pandemic, but he has good hope that it can serve as a lesson to viewers on how to behave in the face of adversity, even if it is a virus.
Greyhound, released on Apple TV+ from the 10th of July, was written by Tom Hanks, who plays the role of a captain escorting a convoy of allied ships in their crossing of the north Atlantic, scoured by the German submarines during the Second world War.
The film follows the novice component of the crew in this terrifying journey, faced with the double responsibility of watching over the convoy and their own comrades.
“These guys on the ship… all they can do is what is expected of them and hoped that a mixture of providence and chance permit them to pass through”, has summed up the actor during a virtual press conference.
“The COVID-19, does anyone know how long it will last, nobody knows who is going to die… no need to look very far to see the correlations and similarities with the war years”, he says.
Tom Hanks is paid to know this: last march, he became the first star in Hollywood to contract the novel coronavirus, while he was in Australia to begin shooting a film about Elvis Presley.
The star of’saving private Ryan can not help but be indignant by comparing the gestures simple enough to protect them from the virus — keep his distance and wear a mask — with the German torpedoes, and the icy ocean that have had to suffer the sailors of the time.
“If someone is not able to put into practice these basic things, he should be ashamed,” says Tom Hanks.
“Don’t be wimps. Go ahead, do your part of the job. It is very, very simple,” insists the actor of 63 years.