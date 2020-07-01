Tom Hanks is not known when it will resume work
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both contracted the COVID-19 in march, while they were in Australia where the actor was to begin a movie about Elvis Presley.
LOS ANGELES — The american actor Tom Hanks said Tuesday that Hollywood had “no idea” of the date on which the filming could resume, because of the pandemic, of which he was himself a victim here are several months.
The oscar-winning actor for Forrest Gump and Philadelphia became the first film star to publicly announce that it has contracted the COVID-19 in march, while he was in Australia with his wife Rita Wilson, also contaminated to begin a movie about Elvis Presley.
“Given that we have wiped the plasters of the COVID-19, we’re fine. We have suffered during ten days of symptoms very bothersome, but not dangerous, fortunately,” said Tom Hanks during a virtual press conference.
California, one of the main foci of coronavirus in the united States, has recently given its green light to the studios to resume the shooting condition that they comply with strict health rules. But most of the productions are always off, and Tom Hanks do not expect a recovery any time soon.
“I don’t know when I’ll be able to return to work, he said, nobody had the slightest idea.
“It’s going to happen, but we don’t know when. Many things must be taken into account, the financial aspect, the legal aspect, the insurance,” explains the actor, not to mention the constraints related to the distancing physical he said the practice itself in its everyday life.
USS Greyhound – the battle of The Atlantic, suspense on the background of the Second world War, in which Tom Hanks takes the lead role, was released this summer. But most of the theatres are closed or at reduced capacity in the United States because of the pandemic, Sony has agreed to sell to Apple TV+ for a direct broadcast on this platform webcast.
For Tom Hanks, who also wrote the script, the fact that the film is not screened in cinemas is a “heart-wrenching”. But he was delighted all the same, the possibility of the spread around the world from the 10th of July via the internet.
The shootings have picked up recently in some countries, such as Iceland, South Korea, and New Zealand, but the star says does not yet have a timetable for the resumption of Elvis Baz Luhrmann in Australia.