Tomorrow in the anime-adventure Indivisible adds local co-op “New game +”
Indivisible – period hybrid of action, RPG and platforming from the Studio Lab Zero Games and publisher 505 Games. The company announced that on 2 April the game will get an update with mode New Game+ and the local cooperative.
New Game+
“New game +” will re – Indivisible with weapons, skills and previous incarnations of the race. Also the main character Aina will begin a journey with the members. Finally, the Ainu were awarded a new shape, inspired by the ending of the game (see gallery below).
That re-passing was not too easy, the authors have made the enemies stronger and made other edits (no specifics).
If you have already completed the campaign, the game will try to automatically determine the progress and to add to the save file the Game click Clear to start a new game. If that fails, you will need to overcome the last test. The reward for the work will be the bonus track composer Kikuta Hiroki (Hiroki Kikuta), sounding in the credits.
Local co-op
Joint mode allows you to pass the game with 1-3 friends. Additional players will be accompanied by the Ainu, and will be able to use a simple jump. If the friends get behind the heroine due to the lack of advanced skills, characters will instantly teleport to her. In battle, each user manages his incarnation.
To join mate, just connect another controller and press the attack button.
Indivisible is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. From us, the game received a rating of “Commendable.”