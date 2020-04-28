TonMasque.ca, a platform to buy masks, quebec
27 April 2020 13h42 on
Updated at 16h21
TonMasque.ca, a platform to buy masks, quebec
Raphaëlle Plant
The Sun
With the announcement of a déconfinement gradual process that begins in Quebec, the manufacturers of masks in the fabric have the wind in the sails. Among the initiatives put forward since little is added to the platform TonMasque.ca that provides online ordering of protective masks in quebec.
Project Marto Napoli and Patricia Vincent, TonMasque.ca offers two models, for adult or child : a mask of jersey cotton 100% organic, or a mask made of 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled polyester.
Washable, you can personalize by adding a company’s logo or image of his choice thanks to the printer’s 2nd Skin (several visuals are funny are proposed). It indicates that the delivery time is 20 to 30 working days.
Prices vary according to quantity ordered, and it is possible to receive a quote for the purchase of lots of 50, 100 or 1000 masks, and more.
Photo from the site tonmasque.my2ndskin.ca
Le Soleil