Too early to plan déconfinement of 70 years and more

Dr. Horacio Arruda

April 30, 2020 15h13

Updated at 16h33

Jacynthe Nadeau

The Forum

It is still too early to put in place a plan of déconfinement of people aged 70 years and older, but the national director of public health of Quebec agrees that it is necessary to begin to think about it.

A question from a journalist from the Sun on Thursday, in the media newspaper of the government at Quebec, Dr. Horacio Arruda responded that he was aware that the next reopening of primary schools leads to a particular problem in families, while the elders are still deprived of seeing their grandchildren because of their great age.

Dr. Arruda was responding to a concern stated earlier in The Forum by his colleague, director of public health in the eastern Townships, Dr. Alain Poirier. Taking care to clarify that he was expressing a personal opinion, Dr. Poirier said it is time to find “reasonable accommodations in order to restore life” to different groups of the society, including the 70 years and older, in good health, while taking into account, of course, rules of social distancing and other measures of hygiene are essential.

“I think so too, you need to look at it, particularly, perhaps, in areas that are cold, compared to what is happening in Montreal,” said Dr. Arruda in the course of this press briefing where it was discussed at length issues of the déconfinement in the metropolis, grappling with outbreaks still severe COVID-19.

“I think we will get back to you with instructions over the next few days, but it is still too early now to do this, in a period of déconfinement, because it might be interpreted a little no matter how “, continued Dr. Arruda.

“We are in the process of analyzing it, and rest assured that our goal is not to retain to retain. Our objective is to retain to be able to know what is happening and understand the dynamics of transmission. This is a very important element and it is also part of the conditions of the WHO. “

“You need to see the déconfinement as a new definition of essential workers. It doesn’t mean that it relaxes completely. The amount of re-openings will be measured to be able to see what is happening and be able to intervene “, he explained.

The output of the Dr Alain Poirier has also echoed Thursday with the Regroupement québécois des résidences pour aînés who has claimed a plan déconfinement of the elders “stuck in their apartments” for several weeks now.

“You need to be able to give instructions to these residences for the elderly, so that they have a game plan, replied Dr. Arruda. It is part of the instruments that we want to put in place to support them. He must also communicate well with people who live in these homes-there because there are phenomena of denouncement and sometimes even major fears that may harm the social climate in the interior of the residences. “

Five days without new death

In addition, the balance sheet of the deaths related to the COVID-19 has seen an increase of 98 cases, Thursday in Quebec, bringing the total to 1859 victims. During the press briefing, the prime minister François Legault, has specified that 92 of these deaths occurred in institutions of long-term care for seniors.

In the health region of the eastern Townships, there were no Thursday, no new deaths linked to the COVID-19 for a fifth day in a row.

The balance sheet of deaths remains steady at 25, while there are eight new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of people living at 834.

The eight new cases of COVID-19 are registered in the RLS de Sherbrooke (3), Memphremagog (3) and The Orchard (2). The territory of a ninth case is still to be determined, reports the CIUSSS of the eastern Townships-CHUS, which could bring the total to 835 cases.

The balance sheet daily CIUSSS of the eastern Townships is also a condition of 50 hospitalized cases, as before, two cases were hospitalized to the intensive care unit, down a, and 414 people restored, an increase of 25.

Always in the Estrie region, 68 % of the deaths related to the COVID-19 occurred in the 80 years and over, 28 % occurred in the 70-79 years and 4 % occurred in the 60-69-year-olds. There was no reported death among the under 60 years of age.

The greatest number of hospitalizations is seen in 70-79 years of age to 27 %.

For confirmed cases in the eastern Townships, the group most affected is those aged 50-59 years at 18 %, followed by the 40-49 years old, 30-39 years old and 20-29 years old at 15 % each.

