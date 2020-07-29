Toronto makes it mandatory for the mask in the common areas of the buildings
Photo: Frank Gunn, The canadian Press
The new rules mean that the port of the cover face will be mandatory in virtually all the shared spaces interior Toronto, except in private residences.
The Toronto city council voted on the enactment of a new regulation making it mandatory to cover the face in all of the common areas of residential buildings.
In a vote Wednesday afternoon, the advisors have approved new rules that will make the mask mandatory in inside the elevators, corridors, halls and other common locations such as laundromats. The obligation applies as much to rental buildings to condominium buildings.
Children and those who can’t wear masks for medical reasons are exempt from this rule, which will enter into force next Wednesday.
Mayor John Tory had said last week that he was ready to adopt a regulation on the covers-face in residential buildings, if the managers of apartments and condos have refused to implement their own policies.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the mayor encouraged all of the buildings to adopt their own policies on the mask ” as quickly as possible “.
