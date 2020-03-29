Toshiba promises this year to start production of memory HBM2
ITC finally accepted the erroneous bid on the stack memory HMC and intends later this year to start mass production of HBM (HBM2). She will become the third company of the “big three” manufacturers of memory, who produces this fast and dense memory for flagship GPUs and accelerators of calculations.
Competition, when it is possible, it is almost always good. Dense and fast memory HBM2 still produced only two companies? SK Hynix and Samsung. The company Micron at the time made a bid for some semblance of HBM? in memory Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC). As memory HBM, HMC chips are collected in vertical stacks of multiple crystals. The difference was in the interface. Memory HBM has many lines to transfer data, and memory HMC? much smaller, but the transfer rate interface data lines HMC is significantly higher than that of the data lines HBM.
Alas, the memory of HMC as they say “took off”, although she suggested a more simple layout on the Board better scale-out and light-weight requirements to the interfaces of CPUs and accelerators. But the memory HBM entered the market first in the AMD, and then NVIDIA accelerators. Also memory HBM has become a popular subsystem for storing and caching the data in various computing devices and network processors. The company Dell has recognized this in 2018 and curtailed the development and production of the memory of the HMC.
But Toshiba didn’t waste any time. She has made significant progress in the design and manufacture of other advanced versions of the memory? it GDDR5X and GDDR6. This year, as admitted by CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Toshiba will finally start producing memory chips HBM2. Obviously, Toshiba will have to do something interesting enough to attract the interest of the corporate memory HBM2 on the background of the serial and large-scale production of the same memory companies, Samsung and SK Hynix.