Tourism: reservations for long periods in the Gaspé peninsula are prized by city dwellers
In the aftermath of the removal of roadblocks cutting access to the Bas-Saint-Laurent and the Gaspésie, the fear that the virus settles down for good in the East-of-Québec with the arrival of tourists is increasingly present.
May 20, 2020 4: 00
Simon Carmichael
Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun
While the tourist season is still on the ice, many owners of chalets and accommodation facilities of the Gaspé peninsula are seeing an increase in requests for reservations a long time, especially from big cities like Montreal and Quebec city. Of what to feed the fear of increased cases of COVID-19 in area.
In the aftermath of the removal of roadblocks cutting access to the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie, against the advice of the directorates of public health in the two regions, the fear that the virus settles down for good in the East-of-Québec with the arrival of tourists is increasingly present. Many landlords of tourist facilities have noted a marked increase in booking requests from the most affected areas of the province, often for long periods of time.
“We notice a craze, especially of the cities,” confirms the director of sales and marketing of the Cottages of the Park, Djenabou Gauthier. The business of Gaspé, who praises a thirty cottages on the edge of Forillon national Park, has seen its number of bookings explode over the past two weeks, particularly by customers in the Montreal area. “We always had a large proportion of our clients in Montreal, but this year, there will be no international travel, and it feels really”, she adds.
Same goes for Maxime Esther Bouchard, owner of Between two maxims, a company of tourist accommodation in the heart of the Haute-Gaspésie. “There has been a lot of requests, but no clear rules”, she explains. Like many others, she denounces the lack of communication between the ministry of Tourism and accommodation businesses. “We do not know what is happening! We would very much like to be kept informed”, she adds.
The long periods most popular
While the average stay varies between one and two weeks generally, several lodging places receive a high volume of requests, sometimes beyond a month. “This is really special, you get a lot of requests for 30 days or more,” says Ms. Gauthier. She also noticed more requests for cottages adjacent. “People want to come between friends, in cabins close to each other,” she adds. If these bookings are long-term appreciated by the landlords, they are disliked by those who fear an exodus from cities to the regions.
In Destination Gaspé, it is said to be aware of these issues, which are not limited to the industry of the cottages and tourist accommodations. “Our members have indeed reported an increase of the durations of the reservations, especially in the campsites for motor vehicles”, explains the agent for the promotion and communication of the organization, Marc-Étienne Carrier. Destination Gaspé expected, however, the health policy of the government prior to formally comment on the issue.