Paris had mentioned last week the idea of a re-opening July 1, with restrictions for travelers from certain countries.
June 5, 2020 11h04
Towards a re-opening of the external borders of the european Union from the beginning of July
Agence France-Presse
BRUSSELS — The european ministers of Interior agreed on Friday to coordinate a progressive reopening of the external borders of the european Union and the Schengen area, which is not expected before 1 July, said the Council, the institution representing the member States.
The prohibition of travel is non-essential to the EU, currently in effect until June 15, has been put in place on 17 march in a coordinated manner between the member States and the european Commission for the fight against the spread of the pandemic of novel coronavirus, and twice extended.
An extension “has been proposed until the end of June to allow for a good prepare for a gradual opening” then “of these external borders, said the secretary of State Croatian Terezija Fat, whose country holds the six-month presidency of the EU, during a press conference following the ministers’ meeting by videoconference.
This re-opening to travellers coming from countries outside the Schengen area and the EU must be coordinated, proportionate and non-discriminatory, she said.
The Commission, which hopes for a lifting of all controls and restrictions to intra-eu border “by the end of June”, is favorable to a gradual lifting of the restrictions at the external borders from “early July”.
It should make next week a proposal in this sense, even if the decision is up to each member State.
“Many member States support the idea of an extension of the restrictions at the external borders for two weeks,” said the commissioner for home Affairs Ylva Johansson, adding that countries were not in complete agreement on the criteria to be taken into account for a reopening.
Greece, whose economy largely depends on tourism, however, announced on 29 may that it would restart from the 15th of June its sky to a list of countries, including States outside of the EU/Schengen, such as Australia, China, South Korea.
On the borders between european countries, the majority of member States have lifted the controls and the restrictions of movement, June 15, and others are expected to follow by the end of June, according to the presidency of the Croatian EU.
“Some States have said that they were not really ready to take this decision now, but prefer to wait to see the evolution of the situation,” epidemiological”, said commissioner Johansson, without specifying which.
She is however said to be confident in a return to a normal functioning of the Schengen area “not later than the end of the month of June”.