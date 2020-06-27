Towards the end of the detachment in the aircraft
The seats left intentionally blank have been part of a temporary project. From one carrier to the other, the revival of the trip in the coming weeks and months passes necessarily through the sale of all available seats in the aircraft to the extent where the blocking of some seats set up by several in may, due to expire next week.
“Block the sale of seats adjacent was a temporary measure that we will replace, from 1 July, by a new flexible approach to participating in the refinement of our extensive biosecurity program “, said Friday a spokesman for Air Canada, Pascale Déry, according to which the carrier adheres to the guidelines issued by the Organization of international civil aviation (ICAO).
Air Canada has started to block the sale of some seats in the month of may, indicating early on that he was in force until 30 June. The port covers-face is mandatory since the month of April due to a directive from Transport Canada.
ICAO has attempted to draw the outline of the restart of the industry at the beginning of the month of June with a series of recommendations that include a tight control of access to toilets, a food service restricted or suspended, a boarding that meets the guidelines of distancing well as cleaning instructions. It is also a question of making non-contact temperature when the rules require it, which will be the case as of June 30, for the passengers arriving in Canada.
By the end of July, the temperature will be at the airports of Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, followed by 11 other at the end of the summer.
Without advocating for outright blocking of seats to create distance, what the industry considers it impossible to term due to economic factors, the ICAO has written in his guide that ” the carriers should allow assignments separate places when the occupation permits “.
No obligation
Transport Canada does not require the airlines to block seats, suggesting to them, instead of having “guidelines on the spacing of the passengers when it is possible” to promote spacing.
“This recommendation is not mandatory, however, because other issues, such as the configuration of the aircraft, the needs of passengers and airline security, must be taken into consideration when it comes to space for passengers,” said the ministry on Friday.
“As for empty seats, we follow the recommendations of the ICAO and sell all of our seats,” said the vice-president, human resources and public affairs of Transat, Christophe Hennebelle.
The tour operator has already announced the resumption of its flights on the 23rd of July to more than twenty destinations. “We will strive, however, to assign seats moved away when the rate of filling of the aircraft allows. Passengers will be encouraged to retain the seat which will be assigned, as much as possible. “
Just like American Airlines south of the border, WestJet also let expire its policy of blocking seats adjacent to the 30 June. The company has indicated to the Duty that the directives of the international air transport Association (IATA) does not advocate this kind of policy, because the aircraft display known features : the HEPA filters, the physical barrier that are the folders and the movement of the air is from the ceiling to the floor. The company said it also raised its cleaning practices and set up the temperature.