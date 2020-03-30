Toyota Land Cruiser 200 in the Chinese version showed in “live”
The Japanese brand has not transferred the patent for the production of the legendary SUV, the Chinese decided to take your pipeline full analogue of the Japanese. If L4600 completely identical in appearance TLC 200. Overall dimensions are the same.
According to representatives of the brand, chassis, body structure and frame are created on the basis of the original TLC 200. However, experts believe piracy on that copy. Car in the basic version is equipped with a gasoline engine of 4.6 liters and 286 forces paired with automatic transmission. The SUV will be available in 5 – and 7-seat versions and according to some will appear turbulence with three-liter engine under the hood.
In the period 2008-2016 years the production of Toyota Land Cruiser 200 for China organized by FAW-Toyota in Changchun. Local production stopped due to low demand from local audiences. Because the side turned, and now LC200 supply China directly from Japan. The analysts in the direction of Hengtian L4600 quite favorable.
Salon promise to redraw, but the Chinese pilot project will not lose the comfort level. Promised the presence of various intelligent systems, including monitoring driver fatigue. Officially, the Chinese presented in Beijing, and the exhibition will be held not in April. Start of production If L4600 will give in the middle of this year. Hengtian Automobile manufacturer has its own production, which is designed to produce 100 000 cars a year. To date, the company was engaged only in the segment of pickups. So L4600 will be a pilot project in the class of SUVs.