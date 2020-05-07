Tracing of individuals: Ontario wants a national plan, the Bloc opposes it
Applications for the tracing of infected individuals would use is the GPS, which allows you to share the real-time location, or Bluetooth technology, considered to be less intrusive.
Tracing of individuals: Ontario wants a national plan, the Bloc opposes it
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – just as Ontario would like a national strategy for the tracing of infected individuals by the COVID-19, the Bloc québécois responds : it’s not the issue.
“Me, I don’t want to know – as in “pantoute” – a program in canada, from one ocean to the other, which will impose a jurisdiction which does not belong to the territory of quebec”, said the chief bloquiste Yves-François Blanchet, on Wednesday.
Mr. Blanchet was reacting to the idea that has been the subject of discussions earlier this week between the deputy prime minister asked by chrystia Freeland and the prime minister of ontario Doug Ford.
The topic will be on the agenda of the weekly meeting between the premiers of the provinces and territories and the federal government on Thursday.
For the time being, the tracing of contacts in the country is mainly done manually by the public health authorities. Some provinces venturing in the field of technology, considered faster and more efficient, with caution.
Alberta has launched the application for mobile phones ABTraceTogether, which is voluntary, last week. The physician-in-chief of the British Columbia confirmed Tuesday have begun to test similar initiatives.
The office of the prime minister of Quebec, for its part, has not wanted to comment on the discussions on Thursday. But there still are a few days, François Legault said that it was too early to decide on such methods.
“If ever we used these data, it would be with the agreement of the persons concerned. Therefore, it would be for their good, with their agreement. But it is not yet rendered at the stage of tell if or not we are going to use these methods right here”, he said in response to a question from a journalist on the 28th of April.
The cruising speed of Québec
According to Mr. Blanchet, Ottawa should respect the rhythm of the province. “If Quebec decides to put in place, to offer (…) of the applications in this regard, Quebec will do it,” he said.
The cabinet of Ms. Freeland, it emphasizes the need to have a certain degree of consistency as different parts of the country begin their déconfinement.
“Our response to the pandemic of the COVID-19 was a Team effort Canada. This approach to united – as well as the increased testing and tracing of contacts – will be the key to a re-opening of the economy safe and prudent,” said his press officer Katherine Cuplinskas.
Jean-Philippe Groleau, lawyer and partner of the law firm Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg, believes that this approach “solid” may take two forms if the technology option is chosen.
The provinces and territories could either ask the federal government to intervene and to develop a national solution, or they could decide to adopt themselves a consistent design that would be imposed by law.
“After that, it would be necessary to see what is proposed, what form it would take, what is the type of privacy that would result”, enumerates Mr. Groleau.
“And it would be necessary to pass these measures-now under the lens of the constitutional analysis to check if it respects the fundamental rights and freedoms of Canadians,” he adds.
Privacy
All of these initiatives raise many questions about privacy.
The idea of tracking the infected individuals is “attractive in the short term, but the risks of slippage are great, especially in these times exceptional, reminiscent of Karen Eltis, a professor in the Faculty of law of the University of Ottawa.
“There are no bad intentions. There are good intentions, in that I can see. The problem with technology is that the consequences are always unexpected”, she said.
Mrs. Eltis understands that Canadians in need of comfort and to find their loved ones, but warns against “reactions, panicked strokes” that could have long-term consequences.
Mr. Groleau, in fact, believes that “the pressure will be strong,” to regain a sense of normalcy in the absence of a vaccine.
“Is it that Canadians and Quebecers are willing to give up a certain amount of privacy, temporarily to regain a freedom of movement? This is where she is, the big question.”