Tracking of Carpentier : the police have not dropped the arms, maintains the SQ
According to the SQ, it is extremely difficult for anyone, especially for a person being stalked, to resist for as long a stay in a forest as dense.
20 July 2020 9h31
Updated at 15h18
Marc Allard
The Sun
The Sûreté du Québec has not abandoned the stalking of Martin Carpentier despite the suspension of ground searches in Lotbinière, ensures the SQ, which asks the citizens of the area to remain vigilant.
Suspended since Saturday evening, searches in the triangle Saint-Apollinaire-Saint-Agapit Laurier-Station are only a part of the ongoing investigation to find Martin Carpentier, argued the chief inspector Guy Lapointe, director of communications for the SQ.
“It must absolutely not come to a conclusion and say : “the police just throw up their arms”, said Mr. Lapointe. This is absolutely not the case.”
“When it is said that there are suspended, we do not speak of purpose,” he adds. We could return to the site based on the information we are receiving”.
Criticized in the media and on social networks after the suspension of ground searches, the SQ has wanted to rectify the shot, Monday morning, on his desire to continue the stalking of Carpentier, who is suspected of having abducted his two daughters, Norah and Romy, found without life on the 11th of July in a wooded area near the rang Saint-Lazare, Saint-Apollinaire.
Monday, at a press briefing on the COVID-19, the minister of public Safety, Genevieve Guilbault, reiterated its confidence in the SQ on the tracking of Carpentier. Although the SQ withdrew staff on the ground in Lotbinière, the investigation continues, she stressed.
“You must know that all efforts are being made to find Martin Carpentier”, she said.
After ten days of ground searches in the Lotbinière, the SQ has stopped Sunday to send dozens of police officers every day in the woods and in the fields of sector, all-terrain vehicles, on foot or accompanied by tracking dogs.
“This is not a disengagement, says Guy Lapointe. The police will continue to be present in the area. It’s going to be more patrols. Except that we, what we consider, is that this area here, we have searched to the best of what we could. In the absence of receiving new information, for the moment, we do not see the added value of continuing a procedure when there are a bunch of other things that are in parallel to the level of the investigation.”