Tragedy at Red river: a 4 year-old child and his father die drowned
August 7, 2020 15h44
Updated at 19h26
Henri Ouellette-Vézina
The Press
The small municipality of La Conception in the Laurentians, is in shock after the death of a young girl of 4 years who drowned in Red river on Friday morning. His father, who attempted to rescue him, is he too died during this incident and drama.
“According to our information, he is a father with two young children who were swimming. At one point, the little girl of four years would be a party in the current, for a reason unknown. The father then tried to save it, but is also left with the current” tells the story of the sergente of the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Eloise Cossette.
The other child, a boy of six years, has not been taken away. In shock, he then alerted the citizens who were passing by. They immediately contacted 911. Two people were also treated by paramedics on the spot after having suffered a nervous shock.
A little after noon, a citizen who participated in the research has located the lifeless body of the little girl. It was quickly transported to a hospital, “where his death was recorded” in the hours that followed the tragedy, confirms Ms. Cossette.
