Training at a discount for future nurses?
Marco Bélair-Cirino and
Marie-Michele Sioui
in Quebec city
April 21, 2020
The minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge, dangled a “direct access” to the nursing profession to all graduating students who enroll as orderlies in an accommodation facility of long-term care (CHSLD). His proposal has pushed the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ).
The quebec government has multiplied the methods to attract reinforcements in circles for elders, having regard to “national emergency” that takes place there. Mr. Roberge has invited, in a letter of which The Duty has obtained a copy, thousands of students to ” lend a hand to the nursing staff and orderlies who work in the health care network “. To encourage them to join the ranks of the staff of the CHSLD, the chosen one points out to the graduates of programs of nursing, respiratory therapy, diagnostic radiology, and social work that ” if there is no more than the equivalent of one session full-time to finish your training, direct access to your profession is possible, under certain conditions “. “The health network has need of you,” he wrote in the two-page document.
To make this offer, Mr. Roberge is based on a ministerial decree signed only a few hours earlier by his sister Danielle McCann.
The president of the OIIQ, Luc Mathieu, said he was “surprised” on Monday by the “content” of this bylaw disruptive to the normal process of obtaining a permit to practise in Québec. “It is a bit unnerving to give a license to practice full and full of students who not only have not completed their training but have not passed the examination in law of practice. […] It is quite special “, he said in a telephone interview with The Duty. He takes care to recall the mission of the OIIQ, which is ” to ensure the protection of the public and the competence of its members “.
In its current form, the order of the minister Danielle McCann puts in danger the security of the population ? “It depends on [what] the health-care institutions are going to do with these students-there “, says Mr. Mathieu.
A letter that is confusing
The letter from the minister Roberge has caused confusion to such an extent that some cegeps have decided to accompany a preamble, in which they specify that the deployment in CHSLD ” is not necessarily a fast track to access to a regulated profession. After the crisis, students will complete their training in order to obtain their diploma of college studies (DEC), and then undergo their examination of the Order, says the Federation of cegeps to the Duty. Some cegeps are located in areas unaffected by the COVID-19 does not have them, just not passed on the message to their students.
Virginia Pelletier, student in the technique of x-ray diagnostic at the cégep de Sainte-Foy, has received the letter from the minister last Thursday. She is willing to contribute to the war effort in NURSING homes “in exchange for” credits are missing to obtain her DEC. The college, the department and the College of medical imaging technologists, radiation oncology and medical electrophysiology Québec do not agree on the procedure to follow. “We have several students in this situation, who are ready to act to help, but, unfortunately, we’re stuck, because the school, our college and the department do not communicate between them and we prevent it “, she says in an exchange with The Duty. “They throw all the ball. It is frustrating. “
The reinforcements are missing
The calls for help from the prime minister to get reinforcements in NURSING remain largely ignored, in the light of the figures that Quebec was presented Monday. 1800 last week, the number of employees missing in NURSING homes is increased to 2100. And yet, ” we brought 65 people to the army, they brought a hundred full-time doctors “, has enumerated François Legault.
Only a “couple of dozens” of social economy companies have raised the hand, while the government ” was really hoping to have at least 1000 if not more “, highlighted the minister of Health, Danielle McCann.
Another pitfall : the number of volunteers on the site I contributes ! is increased from 50 000 to 19 000 once a sort has been performed. Quebec has so far contacted 4000, and he is to call the 15,000 other “to see their availability,” said the prime minister.
That being said, ” we had a nice review I can help !, the doctors and specialists, students, we still lack 2000 “, he added. In the entire network, with 6000 employees are absent from work because they have contracted the COVID-19, or that they are afraid of being infected in their place of work.
To avoid that there is too much back-and-forth, inputs and outputs in each of the residences “, Québec is seeking volunteers who are available full time. In the hope of finding, the government agreed with the federations of doctors, so that hospitals limit their activities to emergency cases. Mr. Legault asked the doctors, and “in particular” to the doctors, go to work in NURSING homes full-time for two weeks, the time to regain control “.