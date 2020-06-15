Training of employees: the number went from 10 000 to 12 000, ad Legault
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
The lack of staff was identified as a direct cause of the large number of deaths occurring in NURSING homes.
The number of people that will follow a training express to become certified in accommodation Centres, and long-term care (CHSLD) from 10 000 to 12 000.
This was announced by François Legault on the airwaves on 98.5 FM on Monday morning, the first day of the three months of training.
In an interview with host Paul Arcand, the prime minister has indicated that 9800 people have undertaken this training on Monday.
He indicated that another cohort of 2000 persons will be added in the fall. This will include people already working in NURSING homes, but not having a training.
“We didn’t want to find himself in a difficult situation over the summer in undressing one to dress the other, so they will take the training this fall “, he explained.
Mr. Legault said he was “very proud” of this idea which came to him in the middle of the night to create accelerated training to train more attendants in CHSLDS.
The vast majority of 5222 deaths attributable to the virus of the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic occurred in NURSING homes.
The lack of staff was identified as a direct cause of the large number of deaths in these homes, which have become the main focus of the spread in Quebec, mainly in the Montreal area.
The accelerated training of 375 hours — less than half of the normal training of 870 hours to become certified — is now available on all the territory of québec, in 52 vocational training centres.
The learning includes theoretical training and a supervised training in the workplace.
Students will receive a total of 760 $ per week with an assured employment, if they get their degree. The annual salary will reach 49 000 $.
Graduates will receive a certificate of studies to enable them to work only in a CHSLD.
Those who would prefer to work in a hospital or care home “will have to go look for another training,” said the minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge, the 2 last June.
