Trans Mountain began the construction of its pipeline in British Columbia
Photo: Jason Franson, The canadian Press
Trans Mountain claims to have taken another “key step” in its plan to triple the capacity of a pipeline which will carry oil from the Edmonton area to the port of Burnaby, British Columbia.
In a press release, the company indicated that the construction of a section of seven kilometres of the pipeline had begun in Kamloops.
A team of a maximum of 50 persons preparing the area, explained the company, but the workforce will increase to approximately 600 people during the peak of construction later this summer or early fall.
The federal Crown corporation has said that the completion of the section of pipeline to Kamloops was expected in about seven months.
Kamloops is part of the area of the inner construction of Trans Mountain, which is to see 185 miles of pipes installed in the north of the city up to the top of the road Coquihalla.
Trans Mountain delivers to about 300 000 barrels of petroleum products per day, but its expansion should enable this volume to 890 000 barrels and increase the number of tankers passing through the port of Vancouver to be more than one per day.
“This is good news for the workers of the region and an important step in the construction of this critical infrastructure,” said in a press release the president and chief executive officer of Trans Mountain, Ian Anderson.
Construction spending in the Kamloops area are expected to exceed $ 450 million over the next two years, with expenditure of labor more than $40 million.
The conduit installation has begun in Alberta at the end of last year and the first section of the pipeline near Edmonton, is over 60 %, said the company last month.
The estimated cost of the completion of the entire expansion project was initially estimated at 7.4 billion $, but Mr. Anderson said in February that the budget had increased to 12.6 billion $.