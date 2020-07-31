Transat cancels most flights from Western canada this winter
The only routes from Western canada between November 1 and April 30 will be from Vancouver to Toronto and Montreal, in addition to some connecting flights to Europe via Toronto.
Share
July 30, 2020 17h33
Share
Transat cancels most flights from Western canada this winter
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — Air Transat announces that it cancels all flights from Western canada to sun destinations, or the United States this winter, with refunds coming for customers.
The tour operator Transat, which owns Air Transat, indicates, in a notice online that he abandoned the routes that were to take off from Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Victoria.
The only routes from Western canada between November 1 and April 30 will be from Vancouver to Toronto and Montreal, in addition to some connecting flights to Europe via Toronto.
Transat, the first commercial flight in four months took off last week, says that customers will receive a full refund instead of the credit that had already been offered for the cancelled flights due to the crisis of the COVID-19.
The montreal company argued “the many challenges” facing the air transport industry is facing, focusing on a pandemic that closed borders, and nailed to the ground the devices. The traffic is slowly beginning to resume this summer, but not enough to boost cross-border tourism is vital or business markets.
The tour operator Transat said last week to The Canadian Press that it would delay the deadline of its takeover by Air Canada, the pushing of a month until August 27, so that the european regulators and members of the federal cabinet consider the impact of the acquisition of 720 million $ on the competition.