Transcend USD230I the first microSDXC card with SLC-buffer

March 30, 2020

Transcend USD230I - первая microSDXC-карта с SLC-буфером

Transcend has released the world’s first memory card format microSDXC, are equipped with a SLC-buffer, that it will provide a tangible speed boost. Now this card is for industrial use, as they are able to operate in temperatures from -40 to 85 °C.

Transcend USD230I built in the memory of the 3D TLC NAND, a small part of which SLC operates as a buffer, giving you an increase in the write speed of small data packets. Memory card can provide sequential write speeds of up to 70 MB/s and sequential read speeds of up to 100 MB/s.

Performance on operations with random access to data is 3400 IOPS. The novelty meets the standards of the UHS-III, A1 and V30.

In a new series of memory cards 8, 16, 32 and 64 GB for which the declared resource 36, 70, 70, and 140 TB of recorded data, respectively.

