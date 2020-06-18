Transcontinental is shutting down two printing plants in Quebec
Photo: iStock
TC Transcontinental also announced on Wednesday the permanent closure of two printing plants in Quebec, a decision that will result in the loss of about 30 jobs each. The factories of printing Transcontinental de la capitale, Quebec city, and Transcontinental Qualimax, in Gatineau, were almost exclusively dedicated to the printing of the daily newspapers of the national Cooperative of independent information (CN2i), formerly held by Group capital cities Media.
The two facilities had already temporarily suspended their activities since the end of march, when CN2i had decided to end its print editions in a week due to the crisis linked to the pandemic of COVID-19. However, CN2i announced at the end of last week that the publication in the week paper editions will be permanent.
CN2I is the editor of the newspaper The Sun, The Right, The Nouvelliste, The Daily-Progress, The Forum and The Voice of the East. The two printing plants from Transcontinental continued their activities at the request of the Cooperative, because of their proximity to market. The print volumes of the customers of the two factories now closed, including the Saturday editions of the daily CN2i, have been transferred at Transcontinental Transmag in Montreal, where they will continue to be processed.
“This decision reflects our strategy of continuous optimization of our platform of print, by adjusting our capacity and our cost to our business volumes,” it said in a statement the senior vice-president for Quebec and the Atlantic, TC Imprimeries Transcontinental, Pierre Deslongchamps.