Travelling all against the bodies of women
Photo: David Wong
In “There she was” Jane-Alison McKinney, the frontality, the lighting, the direct address to the public, directs our gaze to her, as an operation of focus.
Access to a certain nudity occurs most often in the private sphere, in an intimate setting does not necessarily set a policy of gaze. On the other hand, if it occurs in the public sphere, it calls the start a relationship, looking-looked, may appeal to voyeurism, if not to the status of a witness or, literally, as a spectator. Geneviève Smith-Courtois and Jane-Alison McKinney is offering two devices in the look in the face of the representation of the female body. The first by a device of the diffraction, the second by a point-of-view focal.
In ∞POSTX∞, Geneviève Smith-Courtois offers a succession of two solos in a space trifrontal formed of three surfaces for video projection, in which the cameras are filming live what is happening under our eyes. Thus, we will be viewed by what we see. From the outset, the views are exploding, giving way to an awareness of the effects of control implied by the fact of filming a body.
At the center of the stage, a sort of podium and a woman, Juliette Potter Plaziat, wearing accessories that are codes of the porn such as black feathers, hoops in lieu of a tutu, thigh-high boots of red leather, and top transparent. This is not so much the movements that it produces — which will lead to a full nudity — that are important. It is important to understand how images projected into the air are carried out.
What is important, it is the device enabled : the images in the body of the performer, who surround us seem to be diffracted, split. Surprisingly, the count does not produce an effect of one-upmanship, but rather the search for the essence of a gesture, a movement, as a process chronophotographique technology increased.
Deconstruct the look
If the second solo is deployed within the same visual device, the podium is placed in the bottom of the scene, the time of a short black, to receive Geneviève Smith-Courtois, naked, on the back, the head towards the audience, legs spread, feet against the wall. The dock museum, we pass on to the examination table, gynecological.
The choreographer then introduces into her vagina a speculum, this instrument barbarian, that all women know and experience, which can expand and hold open the vagina during a medical examination gynecological. Another control device and the gaze on the female body which she uses to snap out of his interiority, in the filming with a small camera, and we expose it. In other words, an operation of the female gauze.
∞POSTX∞, in its relationship with the real, flirts with the performance, where There she was Jane-Alison McKinney, assumes the representation. In the latter, the frontality, the lighting, the direct address to the public, directs our gaze to her, as an operation of focus. The choreographer exposes the result of a journey. It doesn’t make us witnesses of an experience, but the effects of a construction.
The almost naked where she is dancing is more akin to a suit in which the trial of a state and what it would generate as a ratio to the movement. To bare does perhaps not have as much freedom as we would dare to imagine. Even when it is a short dress and high heels, she finds the illusion of the height, the difficulty of finding a stability, and reminds us that our ability to position ourselves in the face of the world also depends upon our relation to gravity.
∞POSTX∞ / There she was
Choreographer, performer and designer of the visual device : Geneviève Smith-Courtois. Performer and collaborator: Juliet Potter Plaziat. / Choreographer, performer: Jane-Alison McKinney. Until 7 march at 19: 30, march 8, at 16h, at Tangente.